Large number of people prefer peanuts in winters

KARACHI: The majority of people have described peanuts as their favourite snack in the winter followed by fish and soup. The Pulse Consultants Survey conducted an opinion poll about favourite foods and snacks during winters from 2,000 people from Jan 13-21, 2022.

As many 47pc respondents across the country described peanuts as their favourite snacks in the winters, 20pc fish, 16pc soups, 11pc Gajjar Ka Halwa, five pc eggs, five pc Gajjak, five pc Paya, four pc vegetables, three pc dates and three pc dry fruits. When the same question was put up to respondents from Punjab, 56pc termed peanuts as their favourite snack in winters, 17pc fish, 12pc soups, nine pc Gajjar Ka Halwa as dessert, four pc dates and dry fruits. In Sindh, 40pc preferred peanuts, 24pc soups, 17pc Gajjar Ka Halwa as a dessert, 13pc vegetables, and nine pc termed fish as their favourite food in winters. Fish topped the list of favourite foods in the KPK with 44pc opting for it, followed by 42pc terming peanuts as their preference,20pc soups, 19pc Gajjak, 10pc Paya, and Gajjar Ka Halwa in dessert. In the case of Balochistan, 35pc respondents preferred peanuts, 25pc fish, four pc Gajjar Ka Halwa, three pc soups and one pc opted for eggs, vegetables and dry fruits.