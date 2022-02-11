Bara farmers provided kits after training

By Munir Khan Afridi

BARA: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N) on Thursday distributed farming tool kits among 100 farmers after imparting training in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

The activity was undertaken in collaboration with the Khyber district administration.

District Planning Officer Muhammad Umair was the chief guest.

Khyber District Agriculture Director Ziaul Islam, Bara Farming In-charge Shafaqat Ali, political and social worker Gulmin Shah Afridi, CRA officials and others were present.

Muhammad Umair said that the project was designed to support community-level development and conflict prevention activities in the merged districts with a key focus on reducing marginalization and exclusion amongst remote border communities most vulnerable to violent extremism.

He added the project aimed at promoting engagement among different segments of society and increasing social bonds to strengthen social cohesion at the community level.

The official said the CRA-North programme was implementing various projects in collaboration with the Khyber district administration in various parts of the district.

District Agriculture Director of Ziaul Islam maintained the project was focused on reclamation of available farmland and rehabilitation of a water canal. He added the CRA-North programme had arranged training in collaboration with the District Agriculture Department for 100 farmers on modern farming techniques.