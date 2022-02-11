Ombudsman chairs progress review meeting

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah chaired a monthly progress review meeting here on Thursday.Director-General Kaneez Sughra briefed the ombudsman regarding the status of investigation and implementation, stated a handout. A total of 150 complaints had been received, out of which 57 complaints were disposed of while 44 complaints were implemented during the month of January, 2022.