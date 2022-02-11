 
Friday February 11, 2022
Peshawar

Ombudsman chairs progress review meeting

By Bureau report
February 11, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah chaired a monthly progress review meeting here on Thursday.Director-General Kaneez Sughra briefed the ombudsman regarding the status of investigation and implementation, stated a handout. A total of 150 complaints had been received, out of which 57 complaints were disposed of while 44 complaints were implemented during the month of January, 2022.

