Excise Dept decides to impound unregistered vehicles in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Excise Department has hinted to impound the unregistered vehicles if the relevant government departments did not register them and pay the outstanding dues in the district.

Excise Department Taxation Officer Arshad Hameed said that officials of over 25 government departments were using unregistered vehicles despite repeated written correspondence to the relevant quarters to register their vehicles.

He said that they had sent letters to the departments time and again to register the vehicles but they always defied the order for the same.

The official added that no department had yet registered their unregistered vehicles, which was inflicting heavy losses on the provincial kitty.

“The officials of various departments have not registered their vehicles with the Excise Department despite our repeated requests for the same,” he said, adding that most of the departments had also not paid the token tax for their vehicles.

The departments using the unregistered vehicles or have to pay token tax to the Excise Department include Health, Agriculture, Communication and Works, Forests, Social Welfare, Livestock, Manpower and Labour, Rescue 1122 and Education departments, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Charsadda, TMA Tangi, TMA Shabqadar, Bacha Khan University and others.

The official warned that all the unregistered vehicles would be impounded if the relevant departments failed to register the vehicles and pay the outstanding taxes within the stipulated time.