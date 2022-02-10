BS 1-19 15pc disparity allowance for govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to give a 15 per cent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19.

The above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

Further, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by the Finance Division to mitigate the hardship being faced by employees stuck in the same grade for long time.

The matter of upgrade of posts on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by end of April. Furthermore, the merger of Adhoc Relief /Allowances into pay will be decided on report of Pay and Pension Commission and will be merged in basic pay as per agreement.