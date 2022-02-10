PMLN candidate wins RCB by-election

Rawalpindi : In by-election of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RBC) in Ward No. 2, PMLN candidate Malik Tahir Ayub got 4,913 votes and defeated six others including PTI candidate, Zain-ul-Abidin who got 4,583 votes and here on Wednesday.

Independent candidate Samina Kausar was killed in Ward No. 2 of the cantonment board elections held across the country including Rawalpindi on September 12 last year, as a result, the election in this ward was postponed.

The Cantonment Board Executive Officer Imran Gulzar performed duty as Returning Officer (RO) while District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) performed duty as District Returning Officer (DRO).

The PMLN candidate Malik Tahir Ayub got 4,913 votes while PTI Zainul Abidin Ijaz got 4,583 votes, Asghar Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami got 695 votes and Tehreek-e-Labeek Amir Rauf Advocate got 880 votes. Independent candidates Shaukat Ayub Jadoon got 569 votes and Rashid Mahmood got 121 votes.

The election process continued till 5 pm without any break. A total of 147 polling booths including 58 polling stations and 67 women's polling booths were set up for this purpose while 12 polling stations were declared as Highly Sensitive and 16 as Sensitive. About 400 officers and personnel of the district police were deployed to ensure law and order while a complete local holiday was declared in Ward 2.

The PMLN had won 7 out of 9 seats in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on September 12, while the independent candidates had won 2 seats.

Out of total 61,124 voters including 27,466 female voters in the ward, 12,104 exercised their franchise thus the turnout was 20%.