‘PSL matches organisers, fans to get free masks’

Commissioner Muhammad Usman has said under Lahore Wears Mask Campaign two million masks will be given to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to distribute to the organisers and spectators of PSL matches. During a meeting between Muhammad Usman and PCB Chairman Rameez Raja, security of PSL matches, municipal and Covid arrangements were discussed. Later, an MoU was signed to provide free Covid masks to PSL match organisers and cricket fans. The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain signed the MoU. The commissioner on the occasion said two lakh masks will be provided to PCB on Wednesday (today). There will be mask counters in every enclosure of Gaddafi Stadium. The commissioner presented imported washable Covid masks to PCB Chairman Rameez Raja. He said PSL matches will be held as per the instructions of NCOC.