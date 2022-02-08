Full-capacity crowd from Feb 16 in HBL PSL

KARACHI: The government on Monday eased restrictions and moved up the crowd capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent for the PSL matches in Lahore until February 15 and then 100 percent onwards.

It was decided in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad on Monday that a full capacity crowd will be allowed to witness the matches from February 16.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has been allowed to conduct Pakistan Super League (PSL) Lahore matches with 50 percent stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till February 15, 2022,” the NCOC said in a statement.

“However, from February 16 onwards 100 percent stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed. Children under 12 years of age (un-vaccinated) will also be allowed.” Reacting to the decision the PCB chairman termed it ‘great news’.

“Great news for Under -12’s. Now you can watch Lahore’s leg of HBL PSL. It makes my tournament and yours too, right. A big thank you to NCOC,” Ramiz tweeted on Monday. For the Karachi-leg only 25 percent of the crowd was allowed to witness the matches while children under 12 years of age were not allowed.

In the first leg which finished here at the National Stadium on Monday night 15 matches were held while in the second leg which will begin at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from February 10, 19 matches will be conducted. The event will conclude on February 27.

“We hail the decision of the NCOC which has accepted the request of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja by allowing under-12s to attend the remaining 19 HBL PSL 2022 matches in Lahore from 10-27 February,” PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer said. “This will encourage families to attend the high-quality and exciting matches in big numbers,” he added.

“Under-12s are critical to our future plans as we have put together a robust and comprehensive Pathways Programme so that we can identify and nurture talented youngsters into international stars. This NCOC decision will go a long way in helping us in our endeavours,” he added.

“The gradual increase from 50 percent to 100 percent is also a positive news for the PCB. Spectators are the essence and lifeline for any successful event and them attending the matches in force will add flair, colour and flavour, which is a dream for any event. Obviously, sizeable crowds will also encourage and motivate the cricketers to play their very best cricket, while the attendances will showcase Pakistan’s love and passion for this sport,” Salman said and urged the fans to strictly adhere to the Covid SOPs.

“With Australia due to arrive in a couple of weeks for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I, the PCB remains confident and optimistic that the NCOC will support cricket by allowing maximum crowds in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi,” he said.