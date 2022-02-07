ATC sends DSP’s murderer on seven-day physical remand

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have registered an FIR against the gunman, who allegedly killed the DSP Qasimabad on February 3. The police have started investigation to find out the reason behind the killing.

Reports said a police gunman, identified as Asif Chandio, had shot DSP Qasimabad Faiz Muhammad Dayo dead with his official weapon at Pakoora Chowk Qasimabad in Hyderabad, while travelling with the DSP. The deceased was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed his injuries. The police had taken the murderer in custody and on February 4, had registered a 7ATA FIR against the accused on the complaint of the Ghulam Qadir, driver of the slain DSP. The police brought the accused in ATC Hyderabad and got seven days physical remand. The body was shifted to Thul city of district Jacobabad, where the deceased was buried after the funeral.