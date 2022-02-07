Maulana Fazl administers polio drops to children

PESHAWAR: The head of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday administered polio drops among children at his native village Abdul Khel union council in DI Khan.
On the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman appealed the parents to vaccinate their children below five years age against polio virus. Earlier, through social media platform, he also requested the people to play their role in safeguarding healthy future of the children by vaccinating their children against contagious disease in every polio campaign.
