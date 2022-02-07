Foreigners outnumber locals in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: As many as 34 foreigners and 17 locals will be seen in action in the first leg of ITF International Juniors Tennis that starts from Monday at the PTF Complex Courts.

The girls’ draw sees 22 players in action with ten getting a bye in the opening round while three top-ranked boys will also be getting first-round bye as 29 have signed in.

Romanian girl Andra Sirbu is the top girls’ seed with Russian Tamara Ermakova ranked No 2.

In the boys’ category, Iran’s Aamirali Ghavam is seeded No 1 with his country boy Younus Talavar seeded No 2.