Kashmiri struggle

Every year on February 5, we observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to protest against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Is this enough for Kashmiri men, women, and children who are struggling against India’s brutality?
More than two years have passed since the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35A, which protected the Kashmiris to some extent. Where is the UN? Where are the all the advocates of human rights? Pakistan should raise this issue more forcefully in the UN and OIC.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
One of the most pressing problems faced by developing countries like Pakistan is the unchecked increase in population....
This refers to article ‘A phenomenal rise’ by Muhammad Zubair . The writer has traced the political history of...
Fata, which is now merged with Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa has seen the some of the worst terrorism, deprivation, and...
With the sudden increase in terrorist attacks across the country, especially against the police and the FC, one can...
The country’s first-ever National Security Policy puts economic security at the forefront of national security....
Every year on December 9, Pakistan’s Navy celebrates ‘Hangor Day’ to pay homage to the brave veterans of the...
Comments