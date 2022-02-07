Kashmiri struggle

Every year on February 5, we observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to protest against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Is this enough for Kashmiri men, women, and children who are struggling against India’s brutality?

More than two years have passed since the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35A, which protected the Kashmiris to some extent. Where is the UN? Where are the all the advocates of human rights? Pakistan should raise this issue more forcefully in the UN and OIC.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan