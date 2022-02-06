For governance, economic issues: Taliban govt to hold religious scholars’ meet

KABUL: The Afghan government will hold a meeting of religious scholars to discuss issues for ensuring good governance and economic stability, local media reported Saturday.

Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Taliban-led administration, told the media, "there would be a gathering in near future", but he didn't give a specific date. "A gathering, with the participation of the country's prominent Islamic scholars, will be held to discuss various matters, including ensuring good governance, stabilizing the economy and creating job opportunities among other government affairs," local media quoted Karimi as saying.

It is also expected that women's education and their right to work outside the home would be discussed.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has said that it has no objection to education for women and will decide the right of women and girls to work within Islamic law. Although the Afghan government has reopened state-run universities, the international community is still concerned about women's right to work out of the home and forming an inclusive government.