Four die in Quetta coal mine explosion

ISLAMABAD: At least four miners were killed after a powerful gas explosion occurred inside a coal mine in Quetta’s Saragarhi area on early Saturday morning.

According to the Chief Inspectorate of Mines, the accumulation of gas led to the explosion and four miners lost their lives on the spot.

Rescue workers rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and four others injured, who were taken to the Civil Hospital Quetta. The chief inspector said the blast occurred due to the leakage of gas from a cylinder.