Afghan police free kidnapped businessman

KABUL: The Afghan police rescued a businessman from the clutch of kidnappers in the capital Kabul, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Saturday.
Acting on tip-off, the police located and freed the businessman during a rescue operation on Friday afternoon in Police District 12, the news agency added. One person was arrested on charge of kidnapping.
The Afghan police raided a house and set free a man from kidnappers in Behsoud district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Monday. Unknown armed men also reportedly kidnapped a medical practitioner in Kabul on Thursday.
