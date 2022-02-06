Mahathir discharged from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 96-year-old former premier Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.
The country’s longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.
"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.
Tun Dr Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.
The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.
