Indian tactics against Kashmiris won’t succeed: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir are a disgrace on the forehead of humanity. The time is not far when the Kashmiri people will be free and Indian ambitions to suppress the voice of Kashmir will soon be reduced to dust. In his statement on Kashmir Day, he said that Indian tactics to eradicate Kashmiris' struggle for independence and freedom had failed in the past and would never succeed in the future too.

Independence is the destiny of Kashmir. India's atrocities cannot stop Kashmiris' path to independence. Kashmiri people are facing the worst lockdown and the Modi government has started the ugly process of oppression in occupied Kashmir. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Pakistan would continue to support its Kashmiri brothers. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level due to which the support for Kashmiri people has increased all over the world.