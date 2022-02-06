Another private school sealed

Islamabad :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday sealed another private school in Sector G-15 after a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among the students.
Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin sealed the premises of Beaconhouse School G-15/3 to prevent the community spread of the virus.
Talking to the media, he said the virus was traced among three students aged between 12 to 15. He said the ICT administration teams were closely monitoring the situation to contain further spread of the Virus. With a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad, he said various localities in several sectors were sealed, following directions of deputy commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.
Yamin said all the magistrates and assistant commissioners were directed to ensure that essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas were provided to people.
In response to a query, he said under the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, the civil administrations and health authorities would keep carrying out ground activities.
Rawalpindi: Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Saturday urged the international community to...
-- the fact that the animals in our zoos are not looked after properly by those who are put in their charge and unless...
Islamabad : A notorious gangster involved in numerous dacoitees was killed while his accomplice arrested during an...
Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday took out rallies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad toexpress...
Islamabad : Speakers at a rally marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day here Saturday called on international forums,...
Islamabad : The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and the number of patients being tested positive...
Comments