The US says it values its relationship with Pakistan. -File photo

WASHINGTON: The United States has reacted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha that Pakistan and China have come closer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, world media reported.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price categorically said that Washington would not ‘endorse’ such statement. “I’ll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC (People’s Republic of China) to speak to their relationship. I certainly won’t endorse those remarks," Price said during a regular White House press briefing.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address duringthe ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart.But what you have done is brought them together.You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India. China has a plan," the Wayanad MP said.

"The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy," he went on to add.

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi's speech, Union ministers slammed the former Congress president. While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Rahul Gandhi needs some 'history lessons', Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking an apology from the Congress leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi a "confused and mindless" leader who is all "praise" for China.

The US says it values its relationship with Pakistan, the US State Department reaffirmed Wednesday, while emphasizing that there was no requirement, as far as Washington was concerned, for other countries to choose between the US and China.

“We’ve made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China,” Spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked if Pakistan and China have become closer because “they feel abandoned” by the US.