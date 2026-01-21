NASA celebrates one year of Trump’s second term with Moon and Mars achievements

On January 20, NASA published a comprehensive report celebrating the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second term. The agency highlighted a “Golden age” of American space leadership, as NASA is delivering measurable progress across human spaceflight, science aeronautics, and cutting-edge space technology.

Since the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, NASA has sharpened its mission to align with Trump’s national space policy, reinforcing American superiority in space and driving progress in exploration and innovation.

President Trump’s commitment to space exploration has been a defining force, shaping every aspect of this progress.

During his first term, the United States established the U.S. Space Force, which has since successfully gotten off the ground.

The Space Force helped foster the Artemis Accords, which have now grown to 60 signatories and continue to evolve.

In the first year of the President’s second term, NASA conducted two human spaceflight missions and successfully test-flew a new X-plane while expediting lunar exploration.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said, “In the first year of this administration, NASA has moved with clarity, purpose, and momentum advancing Trump’s bold vision for American leadership in space.”

American astronauts will return to the surface of the Moon by 2028 under President Trump’s leadership to establish a sustained human presence with a lunar base.

With a focused mission, empowered workforce, and strong partnerships, NASA enters the second year of President Trump’s second term positioned to lead the world, enhancing American leadership in space and unlocking discoveries that will benefit humanity for decades.