Will Andrew receive any royal treatment after title, Royal Lodge removal?

Andrew will divide his time between Sandringham and, in years to come, prolonged visits to the Middle East

A royal expert has made startling claims that former Duke of York Andrew will not be spared any royal treatment even after removal of titles and Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed this while speaking to the Mirror.

Andrew is expected to leave the Royal Lodge by 19 February and the former prince will be moving into Marsh Farm on the King’s Norfolk estate, although Palace has yet to confirm his next home.

While Marsh Farm is considerably smaller than the Royal Lodge, the royal expert said he will not be spared any royal treatment.

Jennie said “Andrew is not going to be sleeping rough or going hungry. He probably won’t even be doing his own washing or cooking. He is going to be looked after by his big brother, given a home in a beautiful part of the UK and will almost certainly have staff to take care of his every need.”

“All he has to do is to work out how to fill his days. A spot of horse riding? A pheasant shoot? Perhaps a quiet afternoon of video games? The choice will be his,” the expert added.

About Andrew’s future plans, Jennie said, “I suspect he will divide his time between Sandringham and, in years to come, prolonged visits to the Middle East, where he still has connections and wealthy friends.”

“And Andrew has always been drawn to money, like a moth to a flame.”