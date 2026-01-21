Will Andrew receive any royal treatment after title, Royal Lodge removal?
"Andrew has always been drawn to money, like a moth to a flame"
A royal expert has made startling claims that former Duke of York Andrew will not be spared any royal treatment even after removal of titles and Royal Lodge.
Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed this while speaking to the Mirror.
Andrew is expected to leave the Royal Lodge by 19 February and the former prince will be moving into Marsh Farm on the King’s Norfolk estate, although Palace has yet to confirm his next home.
While Marsh Farm is considerably smaller than the Royal Lodge, the royal expert said he will not be spared any royal treatment.
Jennie said “Andrew is not going to be sleeping rough or going hungry. He probably won’t even be doing his own washing or cooking. He is going to be looked after by his big brother, given a home in a beautiful part of the UK and will almost certainly have staff to take care of his every need.”
“All he has to do is to work out how to fill his days. A spot of horse riding? A pheasant shoot? Perhaps a quiet afternoon of video games? The choice will be his,” the expert added.
About Andrew’s future plans, Jennie said, “I suspect he will divide his time between Sandringham and, in years to come, prolonged visits to the Middle East, where he still has connections and wealthy friends.”
“And Andrew has always been drawn to money, like a moth to a flame.”
-
Prince Harry receives praises for exposing dark side of British tabloids
-
Andrew forces Beatrice, Eugenie to lose $60 million safety net saved for retirement
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to UK could create royal family dilemma
-
Prince Harry turns troubled with no sense of home: ‘Isolation is getting to him mentally’
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie resort to begging Sarah Ferguson: 'It'll bring disaster for the whole family'
-
Sophie Wessex shares 'frustration' from early days in Royal Family
-
Meghan Markle’s reaction to UK talks with Prince Harry comes to the forefront: ‘Leaving me?’
-
Andrew's reasons for giving Sarah Ferguson a rent-free home for 30 years after divorce finally finds an answer