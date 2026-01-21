Netflix disappointed as Meghan Markle’s series struggles to impress

Netflix is said to be unhappy with Meghan Markle after her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan failed to deliver the audience numbers the streaming giant was hoping for.

While some viewers did tune in, the series is said to have fell short of expectations drawing heavy criticism from critics and royal fans alike.

The Duchess of Sussex’s festive special episode also highlighted the show’s lack of star power with few high-profile guests appearing.

Speaking on it, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express, “It’s hard to sell cringey, smiley rubbish.

“Meghan’s cookery show has had overmuch exposure, with the first two series being filmed back to back, which was an error as nothing could be learned from the feedback.

“Netflix cannot be happy with the result. Some watched but nothing like the number that Netflix hoped. The reviews rightly incinerated it and the festive special was significant only in that it emphasised that A listers avoided it.”

The expert continued, “It is therefore no surprise that it may not return. It is forgettable at best, viewers who were forced to see it all, as I was, longed to tell Meghan where to put those floral ice cubes. Harry’s appearances was reduced to pitiful cameos.

“My favourite moment was when Meghan insisted that actor Mindy Kaling called her Sussex not Markle. Now that showed how monstrous her ego actually is.”