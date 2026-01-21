Prince Harry makes crucial promise to Meghan Markle over UK return

"But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of dread for Meghan"

Prince Harry has made a crucial promise to his wife Meghan Markle over UK return, as the Duchess wants to support him during Invictus Games event in July.

There are reports Meghan Markle will accompany her husband Harry after the Duke’s promise.

Meghan is believed to have finally agreed to make a trip to England in July to participate in a one-year countdown event to the Invictus Games – ahead of the main spectacle in Birmingham in 2027.

According to a report by the Heat World, Prince Harry will not force Meghan into any ‘awkward meetings.’

The insider tells the outlet, “Harry has promised Meghan that it will all be on her terms. He won’t force her into any awkward meetings.”

Meghan and Harry are also expected to bring their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Britain.

This will be Meghan’s first trip to Britain in four years after she last visited UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The close confidant said, the visit will help that “they can frame the whole thing around Invictus – that gives them a very clear reason to be in the UK.”

“That way, they can deflect any questions about who they’re seeing and who they aren’t seeing by bringing the focus back to the charity. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of dread for Meghan.’