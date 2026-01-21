Prince Harry slams publisher over 'dirty trick' ahead of showing evidence

Prince Harry’s team criticizes court scheduling ahead of evidence hearing

Prince Harry has issued a bold statement as he prepares to present evidence in court today.

Harry is set to produce evidence against the Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) to support his claim that they used unlawful methods to get private information.

A source close to the Duke has shared a bold statement regarding his appearance in court today, saying, "Safe to say, he’s ready."

They revealed: "ANL, publishers of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, and their legal team, have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours, instead, they have had to resort to game playing and dirty tricks – consistent with the way they have treated not just the duke but all of the victims in this case."

"They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours, they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare – he’s been preparing for this moment for the last three years. Safe to say, he’s ready," they declared.

Prince Harry’s case against the publisher includes other famous complainants, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sadie Frost. Their allegations include claims that the publisher hacked their voice messages, bugged their cars and phones, as well as tricked people into giving information like medical records and phone numbers.