Prince Harry no longer focused on healing royal family feud?

Prince Harry seems to be not interested in reconciling with King Charles and the rest of the royal family amid his ongoing court case against the publishers of Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex’s latest return to the UK has again fuelled speculation that reconciliation with the royal family is no longer his priority, noted a royal expert.

King Charles’ son appears fully focused on pursuing legal battles rather than repairing fractured ties, said Russell Myers.

Writing for The Mirror, the royal expert said that Harry has made no effort to meet King Charles or Prince William, reinforcing a pattern seen during previous visits.

"Prince Harry being on home soil and not having time to visit his family is a familiar tale,” the expert said, adding that Harry is back "to fight the latest in his long roster of court cases."

"I am told has no provision in his busy schedule to arrange to see his father or his brother,” Myers added.

"Harry's calls for reconciliation with his family... will unfortunately for him go unanswered while he continues to be engaged in such matters.

"If Harry does indeed want to reconnect with his loved ones, then frankly speaking, it's not rocket science.”