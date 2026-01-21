Google’s Gemini now offers free SAT prep with full-length mock tests

Google’s AI tool, Gemini, now allows students to take full-length SAT practice tests for free. Such practice tests are reviewed by preparation centres, such as the Princeton Review, to mimic the real-life conditions of the SAT test. These tests help prepare students for college entrance exams.

After the completion of the test, Gemini highlights the strong and weak areas of the student and lets them know the areas in which improvements are required.

The AI system also provides explanations for the questions in which wrong answers were given, allowing the individual to understand the concepts associated with those questions. Unlike other study materials, Gemini makes sure that the test materials are correct and relevant to the real SAT test.

Users with a Student or Teacher plan can use Gemini in Google Docs, while those with a Gmail account can take advantage of AI tools such as AI Overviews, Help Me Write, or Suggested Replies. Users can automate basic tasks with Google’s Workspace Studio.

Google’s objective to make learning more engaging and efficient using AI technology will be fulfilled by incorporating the Gemini service into Workspace applications. This will enable students to take advantage of applications that can be used to prepare for tests, learn concepts, and automate work, making college prep easier than ever before.