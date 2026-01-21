Elon Musk warns of AI ‘supersonic tsunami’: What it means for future

Elon Musk has issued a stark warning on artificial intelligence as the AI landscape is reshaping on the grounds of advancements occurring at breakneck speed.

Taking to X, the CEO of Tesla posted, “AI is a supersonic tsunami,” propagating the idea about the speed and scale of the artificial intelligence revolution.

This is not for the time the 54-year-old billionaire used this stark analogy. He first used it in early 2024 at the Bosch Connected World conference.

‘Supersonic’ revolution

Musk called artificial intelligence the biggest tech revolution ever.

He said, “I've never seen any technology advance faster than [AI compute]. The artificial intelligence compute coming online appears to be increasing by a factor of 10 every six months…that cannot continue at such a high rate forever…but I've never seen anything like it.”

Taking over jobs

On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, xAI founder said AI has been advancing at a rapid pace, transforming the nature of work and jobs.

“This process has been happening throughout modern history.” The difference now is the speed and scale at which AI is reshaping the labour landscape.”

“Anything that is digital, which is just someone at a computer doing something — AI is going to take over those jobs like lightning,” Musk said.

Tesla CEO also envisioned a future where the working would become optional all thanks to AI models.

“AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store,” he said.

The "Biological Bootloader" Theory

Underlying this tsunami is Musk’s more radical philosophical view that sees biological humanity as a “biological bootloader”, capable of sparking the fire of a digital civilization that will surpass human biological limitations.

Musk offered a highly symbolic metaphor: “I said years ago that humans are just the 'biological bootloader' for digital superintelligence.”