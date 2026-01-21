Why Victoria Beckham's dance video from Brooklyn's wedding won't be released

Victoria Beckham's dance video from Brooklyn's wedding under lock and key: Here's why

The video of Victoria’s dance from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding will likely never see the light of day as the couple owns the only copy of it.

Ever since Brooklyn claimed that his mom "hijacked" their wedding dance and danced "very inappropriately on him", netizens have been going wild for the video to see for themselves what the moves entailed. Even the videography company signed a contract which required them to "wipe all copies" of videos.

However, sources have revealed to Page Six that due to the strict no phones policy and the NDAs, nobody else has any videos except Brooklyn and Nicola, and they don’t intend to put it out.

The mole said that the video "contains footage of Victoria dancing inappropriately with Brooklyn at his wedding."

Other sources told TMZ that the dance "lasted several minutes" and left guests "unsure how to react," since the fashion designer was "right up against Brooklyn" and doing things "more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son."

According to Brooklyn’slenghty statement against his family, Victoria’s moves made him feel "humiliated," which is part of the reason he never wants anyone to see it.

Brooklyn Beckham also claimed that his mom backed out of making Nicola’s dress at the "eleventh hour."