Sarah Ferguson will continue to be part of Andrew's life

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew have shared so much, ‘good and bad’

Sarah Ferguson will continue to be part of her former husband Duke of York Andrew’s life even after they evict the Royal Lodge and stripping of titles.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to the Mirror.

Jennie believes despite Sarah’s upset over the situation, the former Duchess and Andrew will always have a close tie.

The former couple share daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and grandchildren.

And given Sarah and Andrew’s shared scandals in recent months, they likely to still lean on each other for support.

The royal expert continued, “Unless Fergie knows something about her ex husband that we don’t, I think she’ll continue to be part of his life, even if she doesn’t share his new home.”

Sarah and Andrew have shared so much, ‘good and bad’, Jennie said and added “it’s hard to see how they would ever be truly divorced.”

Earlier, the Hello! Magazine reported, "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by January 25. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”