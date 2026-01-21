Everything you need to know about Macron’s viral glasses: Cost, model, all details revealed

While the world is busy speculating about what’s next for Greenland and the global chaos around geopolitics, the French president has caught all the attention and gone viral for his dashing appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Speaking at the Davos summit on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, French president Emmanuel Macron drew immediate attention for his stern rebuke of US leader Donald Trump's threat to tariff eight European countries opposed to his proposed takeover of Greenland.

Macron left everyone stunned; not only was his speech powerful, but another element that left a lasting impression was his dashing look and choice of eyewear that completely complemented his personality.

While addressing the world leaders at the WEF, the French leader was seen wearing a striking pair of blue reflective aviator sunglasses indoors

While he did not explain the reason for the accessory during his speech, French reports have attributed it to an ongoing medical condition—subconjunctival hemorrhage, which is a broken blood vessel in his eye.

The Elysee Palace also clarified that Macron wore the sunglasses during his Davos speech to protect his eyes after suffering a burst blood vessel.

Last week, he appeared at a military event in southern France with a red eye, and at one point, he donned a similar pair of sunglasses.

While addressing troops, he downplayed his condition and said it was "totally benign" and "completely insignificant," adding, "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye."

Macron even joked about it, calling it "l'oeil du tigre," or the "eye of the tiger," in a reference to the rock band Survivor's song used in the 1982 boxing movie Rocky III.

"For those who get the reference, it's a sign of determination," he said.

At Davos, Macron struck a firmer tone on global politics and trade. "We do prefer respect to bullies,” he said, adding, "And we do prefer rule of law to brutality."

He described "the United States' endless accumulation of new tariffs as fundamentally unacceptable," particularly when used "as leverage against territorial sovereignty."

Macron's glasses cost:

Fashion fans report the French president is wearing Louis Vuitton's Attitude Pilote sunglasses from the 2009 Autumn/Winter collection.

While new pairs are significantly more square than the one Macron is wearing and could cost a hefty $995.

There is also speculation that he could be wearing Bajio Soldado or simply a pair of Ray-Bans.

However, the president has yet to confirm the pair he has been wearing, and with no visible branding, finding an exact match is difficult.

About Subconjunctival hemorrhage

French President Emmanuel Macron was wearing glasses at WEF due to Subconjunctival hemorrhage

It is harmless, painless, and does not affect vision. It also does not cause permanent injury to the eye, as it usually clears within a fortnight.

It sometimes occurs when a person sneezes or coughs vigorously or pokes or rubs their eye. Those with diabetes and high blood pressure are more at risk of suffering from the condition.