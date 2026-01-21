Royal family announces death of Princess: King releases statement

Princess Désirée is the elder sister of the current King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf

The Royal family of Sweden has announced the death of Princess Désirée at the age of 87 years.

The royal family announced the sad news on its official Instagram handle.

The palace shared a photo of the royal and announced, “Princess Désirée, mistress Silfverschiöld has, surrounded by her family, quietly and quietly died at her home at Koberg in Västergötland on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the age of 87 years.”

Princess Désirée was the widow of freeman Niclas Silfverschiöld (1934-2017) and lived at Koberg's Castle in Västergötland.

The Princess leaves three children with families.

On the occasion of Princess Désiré's passing, the King makes the following statement:

“With great sadness, I have received the information that my sister, Princess Désirée, has died.”

“Many are the warm family memories created at the home of the Silfverschiöld family in Västergötland - a place in Sweden that came to mean a lot to my sister.”

He continued “Today, my family and I send our condolences to Princess Désiré's children and their families.”

Princess Désirée is the elder sister of the current King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf.