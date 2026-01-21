OpenAI aims to make AI a daily global tool

OpenAI is effectively planning to persuade international authorities to build more data centres while encouraging massive use of artificial intelligence in areas such as education, health and crisis management.

The prime motive behind OpenAI is for countries' initiative is to enlarge the reach of its products and help bridge the gap between nations and without broad access to AI technology.

New AI systems now capable of performing complex reasoning tasks

OpenAI has high hopes of encouraging deeper usage of its tools as its AI systems are now capable of handling complex tasks.

According to Reuters, OpenAI shared a report stating, “Most countries are still operating far short of what today’s AI systems make possible.”

OpenAI has further declared that this global initiative began last year, following the appointment of British finance minister George Osborne to oversee the project.

OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officers, George Osborne and Chris Lehane are urging government officials on the project this week during their visit to Davos. This strategic move aims to solidify OpenAI’s position at the forefront of the global AI boom.

Currently, the company-most recently valued at $500 billion-is exploring a public offering that could reach a valuation as high as $1 trillion.

OpenAI executives have further said that their eagerness to partner in other areas such as disaster planning.

In South Korea, OpenAI is working to collaborate with the government’s water authority to build a real-time, water-disaster warning and defense systems to mitigate climate-change driven water crisis.

Nonetheless, OpenAI reported that its typical “power user” those in the 95th percentile utilizes advanced reasoning capabilities seven times more often than a typical user highlighting significant usage gaps both between and within countries. The future will determine how the company successfully transitions from technological novelty to practical adoption in the years ahead.