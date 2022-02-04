KB Feeder Canal network upgrade approved for K-IV project

Sindh’s chief minister on Thursday reviewed irrigation, agriculture, forest, livestock and road development schemes, including the Kalri Baghar Feeder Canal network’s upgrade for the K-IV bulk water supply project, to get them included in the next federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the financial year 2022-23.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah told the meeting that upgrading the KB Feeder Canal network is important to increase the water supply from the Keenjhar Lake for Karachi. “We have to upgrade it so that it can carry more than 1,200 cusecs for the K-IV project.”

Another scheme Shah discussed was the rehabilitation of the KB Feeder System and the extension of the Keenjhar Lake. “This will also help arrange more water for the city.” He directed Planning & Development Board Chairman Syed Hasan Naqvi to prepare the project’s necessary documentation so that it can be included in the federal PSDP.

The other two important projects cleared for the PSDP are the rehabilitation of the left-bank outfall drainage system and the construction of sea protective embankments in the Thatta district. These projects will cost over Rs200 billion, and the provincial government will get them included in the federal PSDP for 2022-23.

A scheme of the restoration of the forest ecosystem has also been worked out, for which the federal government will be requested to bear 50 per cent of the cost, while the remaining will be arranged by the provincial government, said the CM.

The agriculture department recommended two schemes: water conservation through the construction of water storage reservoirs coupled with a solar pumping system, and cold storage units for farmers with a capacity of 1000 MT.

Both the schemes cost over Rs2 billion. The CM said that both these schemes can be launched on a co-sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments.

The livestock and fisheries department submitted three schemes of Rs29 billion for their inclusion in the federal PSDP: the national programme for genetic improvement of non-descriptive cattle, the

pilot shrimp farming cluster development project, and the project for import substitution and export promotion for livestock and fisheries.

The CM directed Naqvi to clear their PC-I and send them for inclusion in the PSDP. The meeting was also attended by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Works Secretary Imran Atta Soomro, P&D Special Secretary Asghar Memon and P&D Member Fatah Tunio among others.