Post-Covid lungs complication: Rehman Malik put on a ventilator

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has been shifted to an ICU and put on a ventilator after post-Covid lungs complication and involving respiratory system.
He was hospitalised since last few days after tested Covid positive and post-Covid lungs complication and involving respiratory system. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also sent a bouquet to former interior minister and prayed for his speedy recovery. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani visited the hospital to inquire after him and prayed to Allah Almighty for his speedy recovery. The PPP leaders and party workers across the country also prayed for his speedy recovery.
SUKKUR: Another incident of Karo Kari swallowed the life of an innocent girl in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on...
SUKKUR: A man killed his mother in Qambar-Shahdadkot district on Wednesday for not allowing him to hold love-marriage....
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police arrested 10 students of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, who threatened the...
Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Humanitarian...
PESHAWAR: Nine more educational institutions were closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a week due to an increase in...
Islamabad: A team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has come back to Islamabad without finding the cubs of the...
Comments