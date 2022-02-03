Post-Covid lungs complication: Rehman Malik put on a ventilator

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has been shifted to an ICU and put on a ventilator after post-Covid lungs complication and involving respiratory system.

He was hospitalised since last few days after tested Covid positive and post-Covid lungs complication and involving respiratory system. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also sent a bouquet to former interior minister and prayed for his speedy recovery. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani visited the hospital to inquire after him and prayed to Allah Almighty for his speedy recovery. The PPP leaders and party workers across the country also prayed for his speedy recovery.