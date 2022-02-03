Call made to revisit Pak-Afghan trade agreement

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to revisit the trade mutual agreement and restore Karachi to the Peshawar and Chaman railway track.

The issue was discussed as Afghan Commercial Attache Wahidullah Himayat posted at the Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar visited the office of Chamber’s Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

The bilateral trade and the problems being faced by Pak-Afghan business community was the focus of the discussion.

Deputy Commercial Attache Dr Hameed Fazilkhel, Chairman, Land Route Standing Committee Imtiaz Ahmed Ali were also present.

The Afghan commercial attache said that the joint chamber could play a key role in resolving the issues being faced by the business community of the two countries.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi greeted the newly appointed Afghan commercial attache and hoped that he would work for the promotion of trader ties between the two countries.

He said the problems of the Pak-Afghan business community have been reduced to a great extent due to pragmatic steps by the provincial government.

Sarhadi urged the governments of the two countries to revisit and implement Afghan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 so that the 70 per cent transit trade cargo which was switched to Chabahar and Bandar Abbas could be restarted besides addressing the concerns of stakeholders of the two countries.

He emphasized upon the two governments to take joint measures to promote trade ties and exports, adding that the two countries have the capacity to enhance mutual trade up to $5 billion.

Sarhadi called for restoring Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman railway track to allow Afghan Transit Trade Cargo.

The two sides agreed to work together to remove hurdles to the promotion of the Pak-Afghan trade.