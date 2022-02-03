Sarah Mahboob in semifinal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan leading tennis player Sarah Mahboob moved into the semi-finals of the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament following an easy win in the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.
Besides Sarah, all other leading women players also moved into the next round with ease. Sarah defeated Seher Aleem 6-1, 6-2. Sarah also moved into the doubles final of the tournament.
Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and newly elected Vice President Asian Tennis, visited PTF Complex to witness the matches.
Results:
Ladies singles quarterfinals: Sarah Mahboob bt Seher Aleeem 6-1, 6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Noor Mushtaq 6-4, 6-0; Meheq Khokhar bt Kainat Ali 6-4, 6-0
Ladies doubles semi-finals: Meheq Khokhar / Sarah Mahboob bt Kainat Ali Seher Aleem 6-3, 6-4; Noor Malik (Wapda) / Amna Ali Qayum bt Sheeza Sajid / Mariam Mirza 6-3, 4-6 (10-7)
Girls 14 and under semi-finals; Zunaisha Noor bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-1; Amna Ali Qayum bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0
LAHORE: Akbar Ali with excellent batting and Junaid Khan with fine bowling steered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their fourth...
DUBAI: Daryl Mitchell has won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for 2021, the game’s governing body announced on...
KARACHI: Some changes are expected to be made to the series schedule between Pakistan and Australia to be held in...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the...
BEIJING: The Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay began its truncated journey to Friday’s opening ceremony as China...
BARCELONA: Barcelona announced on Wednesday they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as...
Comments