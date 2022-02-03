Sarah Mahboob in semifinal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan leading tennis player Sarah Mahboob moved into the semi-finals of the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Ranking Tennis Tournament following an easy win in the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Besides Sarah, all other leading women players also moved into the next round with ease. Sarah defeated Seher Aleem 6-1, 6-2. Sarah also moved into the doubles final of the tournament.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and newly elected Vice President Asian Tennis, visited PTF Complex to witness the matches.

Results:

Ladies singles quarterfinals: Sarah Mahboob bt Seher Aleeem 6-1, 6-2; Sheeza Sajid bt Noor Mushtaq 6-4, 6-0; Meheq Khokhar bt Kainat Ali 6-4, 6-0

Ladies doubles semi-finals: Meheq Khokhar / Sarah Mahboob bt Kainat Ali Seher Aleem 6-3, 6-4; Noor Malik (Wapda) / Amna Ali Qayum bt Sheeza Sajid / Mariam Mirza 6-3, 4-6 (10-7)

Girls 14 and under semi-finals; Zunaisha Noor bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-0, 6-1; Amna Ali Qayum bt Lalarukh Sajid 6-0, 6-0