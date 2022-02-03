Security plan chalked out for PSL matches

LAHORE:Lahore Police has chalked out comprehensive security plan for the 19 PSL matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in provincial capital from Feb 10 to 27, 2022.

According to the security plan, senior officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police including SsP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic. PSL players and officials will be given the status of state guests according to the govt directions. Lahore district administration and police will hold a full-dress rehearsal on Feb 4 and 6 while security plan would be enforced in the City from Feb 7.

The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

Three layers security would be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking process and following the corona SOPs. CCPO Lahore said that Lahore Police would ensure complete implementation on SOPs to conduct the matches in safe and peaceful atmosphere. Dev also said that round-the-clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the cricket stadium would be ensured through the CCTV cameras. Snipers would be deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. He said search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. He directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison with related departments including PCB, district administration and allied departments.