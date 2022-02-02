Six more England players arrive in Pakistan to join PSL 2022 squads

(L-R) Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Saqib Mahmood, and James Vince — Twitter/AFP/File

KARACHI: After the conclusion of a five-match T20 series between England and the West Indies, six more English players arrived in Pakistan Wednesday to join their respective teams during the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators’ manager Azam Khan told Geo News that the players will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine as per the directions of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He maintained that James Vince underwent a rapid antigen test (RAT) upon arrival in Karachi and the results came back negative. Azam Khan said that he has joined his squad immediately, adding that according to the rules if someone has been COVID-19 positive during the last 28 days, his isolation is not mandatory.

James Vince will participate in the practice session today evening, he added.

Gladiators’ manager further said that Jason Roy has also reached Pakistan, adding that he, however, will quarantine as per the COVID-19 protocols set by the cricket board.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars’ Harry Brook and Phil Salt, Peshawar Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood and Karachi Kings’ Chris Jordan have also arrived in the country.