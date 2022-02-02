$8b MoUs inked at Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed over eight billion dollars Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the recent Dubai Expo which will boost tourism, hydropower, economic zones and mines and minerals sector investment, besides attracting huge foreign investors to create jobs.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing the media here on Tuesday about the 64th cabinet meeting decision. The meeting, besides the cabinet members, was attended by the chief secretary and other officials.

Barrister Saif said the chief minister issued directives to the relevant departments to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors to attract more business. The cabinet, he said, approved a Rs800 million supplementary grant for the uplift of newly merged districts.

The special assistant said the cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021 (film, CDs, stage, drama and show). According to the new rules, there would be a complete ban on airing of any material against the injunction of Islam, solidarity and security of Pakistan, against public order and the propaganda spoiling Pakistan’s relation with friendly countries.

Any such material will not be allowed to be telecast on private media channels, cables, CDs and other means of dissemination. The chief minister, he said, believed that it was needed to preserve the Pakhtun Culture which is often negatively portrayed in films and CDs.

The special assistant said the cabinet approved the issuance of computerized driving licenses including international driving permits and approved the new fee schedule for it. The KP Transport Department has established a new web-based license system at the Directorate of Transport and Mass-Transit which will, in collaboration with Police and Transport departments, issue licenses for different categories of vehicles.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet also approved the law which will regulate online riding and goods trading companies. This new law will regulate issuance and cancellation of online transport companies licenses, issuance of fitness permits and driver registration besides other affairs.

The cabinet, he said, gave the go-ahead to amend EATA Ordinance 2001 which will improve its performance. After the amendment, the EATA Board of Governors was re-constituted.

The board headed by the KP chief minister will include minister higher education, secretary Higher Education, secretary Law, health, managing director, Information Technology Board, chancellor Engineering University, chairman of Peshawar Board and executive directors will be its members. The cabinet approved Rs.152 million for shifting of on ground solid waste machinery of Cantonment Board as an underground facility which will improve the operation.

Barrister Saif said, the cabinet extended the lease of four kanal land owned by tehsil municipal administration of Dera Ismail Khan for 25 years with the consent of both the departments and ordered its transfer to the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

He said that under the Youth Policy 2016, Jawan Centres are being established throughout the province to enhance the capabilities of the youths and create more opportunities for them.

The cabinet ordered the transfer of four kanal of land at Judicial Complex Swabi located at Swabi-Jehangira road to the Directorate of Youth Affairs for the establishment of Jawan Centres. The advisor told the media the cabinet renamed Mamoon Stadium Bajaur as Shah Jehan Shaheed Stadium to pay tribute sacrifice of Malik Shah Jehan who bravely fought terrorism in the Bajaur Valley and offered sacrifice of his life.

The cabinet okayed the establishment of the Sports Complex at Swat to NESPAK on single-source basis. The Policy Frame Work for public sector companies and institutions was approved as the KP government had established 168 entities including 12 in the public sector and 156 independent entities.

The cabinet, he said, okayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safety Act 2021 which will ensure the health security of the workers in different organizations and would ensure to address their mental and physical complications by providing a healthy working environment. Barrister Saif said the cabinet approved Forced Labour Rules 2021 which will ensure compiling of data on forced labour, registration of the labour, while vigilance committees and complaint cells would be established under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner.

The special assistant said the cabinet approved Maternity Benefits Rules 2021 which will ensure the provision of all facilities to the women working in different private institutions and industries. He said the cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Rules 2021 that will ban child labour. The cabinet under the Home-based Workers Protection and Welfare Act 2021 Section-22 will ensure the rights of home-based workers accordingly. The cabinet amended Police Service Rules 1934 (F/C), this act will ensure relaxation criteria for induction of woman Police personnel from minorities, merged districts and hard areas women-folk.