Terrorist killed in NW IBO

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Mobeen alias Majrooh was killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.