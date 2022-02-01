One killed in Swat firing

MINGORA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in Fizagat area in the district on Monday.
The police said that unidentified bike riders equipped with automatic weapons opened fire on Abdul Qadir and Hakim Khan. As a result, Abdul Qadir was killed on the spot while Hakim Khan sustained critical injuries. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police registered a case against her and started an investigation.
