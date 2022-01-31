Bilal, Haider in U-16 tennis final

LAHORE: Bilal Asim (Sicas) and Haider Ali Rizwan reached the boys U-16 final of the Millat Tractors Junior Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their respective semifinals here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

In the boys U-16 first semifinal, Bilal played tremendous tennis against Ahtesham Humayun and overpowered his opponent by 6-2, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Haider Ali showed his class against Sheheryar Anees and defeated him 6-0, 2-0 (rtd).

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun played well against M Mustafa and won the encounter 6-1, 6-1 while talented Ameer Mazari (Aitchison) beat Eesa Fahad 6-0, 6-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-0, 6-0 and Abubakar Talha beat Harris Bajwa 6-0, 6-0.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Zahra Suleman beat Laiba Iqbal Khan 6-1, 6-0, Ashtafila Arif beat Aqsa Akram 6-0, 6-0 and Noori Saad beat Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-4.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 5-4(3), 4-2, Eesa Fahad beat Inam Bari 5-3, 5-3, Umar Jawad beat M Abdullah Mubeen 4-0, 4-0, Abdur Rehman beat Mansab Ali Qudasi 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-2, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesha Rabi 4-0, 4-0 and Abubakar Talha beat Aalay Husnain 4-0, 4-0.