Haleem asks CM to resign

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has demanded resignation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over the escape of a suspect from the police custody.
In a statement issued on Saturday, he alleged that the policing system in Sindh had been shattered and the CM and his team was responsible for the situation.
He recalled that in recent weeks a convict, Shahrukh Jatoi, was found resting in a hospital and a killer, Farzand Jafari, was found serving in the police. He added that a culprit in a child abuse case also came out to be a policeman. The CM cannot absolve himself by ordering an inquiry report and he should resign, he said.
