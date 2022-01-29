Don’t panic

Just days after our beloved prime minister said that he would be more dangerous in the opposition if he is removed from power, Transparency International (TI) has reported that corruption has increased in Pakistan. The country has fallen 16 spots in the Corruption Perception Index since the year before. Since 2018, Pakistan has slipped down by 23 spots.
Most PTI voters will now claim that Nawaz Sharif could well be behind this latest propaganda, or that he has paid TI to say it. One would like to say to Imran Khan: 'Aap nay ghabrana nahin hai' (you must not panic), as even today forty countries are more corrupt than Pakistan.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
Recently, the federal government approved the country’s first National Security Policy after receiving a green...
There are many areas in Karachi where sewerage water is flooding roads. People going to work, especially pedestrians...
Abdus Salam was awarded the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics jointly with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg for what is...
This refers to the news report ‘10 soldiers martyred in Kech gun battle with terrorists’ . Such violence and...
Prime minister Imran Khan has demanded an explanation from the federal interior secretary, chief secretary of Sindh,...
This refers to the letter ‘Security measures’ by Huma Arif . One agrees with the writer that the recent attack in...
Comments