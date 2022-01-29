 
IGP directs action over girl’s murder

By Correspondent
January 29, 2022

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken a notice of the alleged murder of a six-year-old girl in Multan and sought a report from the RPO Multan. The IGP directed arresting the accused at the earliest and take legal action against them. He directed the CPO Multan to maintain a close liaison with the family of the girl and ensure that justice is provided to the family on a priority basis.

