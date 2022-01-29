Opposition helped pass controversial SBP bill, charges Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Sirajul Haq, has welcomed the agreement between the JI Karachi and the Sindh government over the lingering local government issue.

Both sides signed the agreement on late Thursday night while the JI announced to end the 29-day sit-in in front of Sindh Assembly following PPP assurances to take back the recently adopted act of local bodies act and amend it according to the demands of the Jamaat-e-Islami. “I congratulate JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, leaders, workers of JI and the people of Karachi for winning the case of residents of the port city,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Regarding the passage of the controversial SBP bill by the Senate, Sirajul Haq questioned the absence of opposition members from the critical session of the Senate and held both the treasury and opposition sides responsible for pushing the country into the slavery of the IMF. He said the main opposition parties always provide a walk through to the government on every important occasion.

The Jamaat-e-Islami believed, he said, the three parties (the PTI, PML-N and PPP) played friendly matches throughout the three and a half years of Imran Khan government. It was not the first occasion that the opposition’s irresponsible attitude provided an opportunity to the PTI to get the mini-budget and State Bank amendment bill passed from the upper house.

The two parties always supported the government whenever it comes to surrendering before the powerful international establishment, he said. The nation, he said, will not forgive those who sold the national institutions to the IMF by surrendering to the conditions of the IMF.