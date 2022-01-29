Police action outside CM House led to MQM-P worker’s death: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday visited the residence of the deceased activist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQP-P) Muhammad Aslam, whose death reportedly occurred due to manhandling at the hands of policemen who used violent means to disperse the protest rally of MQM-P outside the Chief Minister’s House, Karachi two days back.

The Sindh governor condoled with the family members of the late MQM-P activist and also prayed for the departed soul.The governor later, talking to media persons said that sheer oppression and barbarism unleashed outside the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi claimed the life of an innocent activist of MQM-P. He lamented that violence outside the CM House proved fatal for the MQM-P worker, who was the sole bread earner in his family comprising eight children.

He mentioned that the only crime committed by the MQM-P was that they took out a peaceful protest rally and reached that site (CM House). “Those associated with the (Sindh) government have now gone to their (victims) homes but the problem could have been resolved, had the Sindh government decided to talk to them (MQM-P) on the day of demonstration,” he said. But instead, the provincial government opted to show its power on that day, he added.

The governor mentioned that the police, while tackling the protesters, resorted to baton-charge on an indiscriminate basis, did tear gas shelling and also manhandled the lawmakers of the party and in that manner the sanctity of the parliament was also violated. “I am of the view that talks could have been held there (the site of protest rally) had the Sindh government opted to handle the matter in an amicable manner,” said the governor. He said that it seemed that Sindh had been passing through tough times that are harsher than a dictatorial regime.

He also asked the Sindh government to make sure that the bereaved family of the MQM-P’s worker gets financial compensation. “I will also request Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should utilise any of his welfare schemes to take care of the bereaved family,” he added.

To a question, he said that wise people had been leading the MQM-P as they had opted to hold the protest in a peaceful manner. He said that tackling the demonstrators in such a manner could send a wrong message to the international cricket players staying in Karachi for Pakistan Super League matches.

The governor advised the Sindh government not to do politics on the death of MQM-P worker.He said that on the directives of PM, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also sought a report of the incident to be submitted to him within two days.