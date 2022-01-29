Mother-of-four dies in gas stove fire

A mother of four children lost her life while her husband suffered burn injuries in a fire at their house in Sector 11-E of New Karachi on Friday. The casualties were taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, where the woman was declared dead on arrival. The woman was identified as 35-year-old Naheed Fatima, and her husband as Junaid Islam, 51. Police said the man suffered injuries when the attempted to save his wife after a gas stove caught fire. Luckily, their four children remained unhurt.
