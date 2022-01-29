 
Saturday January 29, 2022
Six dead, 2,385 new corona cases reported

January 29, 2022

LAHORE:Six people died from coronavirus while 2,385 new cases were reported in the province on Friday. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab P&SHD, the number of cases in the province reached 471,971 while total number of deaths was recorded 13,129 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 1,380 cases in Lahore.

