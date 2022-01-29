Punjab Recruitment Policy 2022 approved

LAHORE:A meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja here Friday.

Provincial Ministers Raja Yasir Humayoun, Sardar Asif Nikai, Mohsin Leghari and the officers concerned attended the meeting and discussed several important issues. Cabinet Committee approved Punjab Recruitment Policy 2022.

Secretary Regulations S&GAD threw light on different points of the recruitment policy. Issue of amendments to Land Reforms Regulation, 1972 and 1977 was referred to sub-committee for further deliberations. Numerous irrigation issues, including Punjab Water Resources Management and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) were discussed.

The meeting approved the loan negotiations with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for construction of Chaubara Branch Canal. Revision of notification for Declaration of Government Analyst under Punjab Agriculture Pesticides (Amendment) Act 2012 was also cleared by the committee. Promulgation of draft extension of Punjab Rules 2020, regarding Canal Command Areas approved by the standing committee. The law minister directed the Secretary Irrigation to address the grievances of the farmers regarding the distribution of water. Cabinet committee postponed decision to set up two more tehsils in Rawalpindi. The meeting was informed that due to the large population and bigger area of Saddar Tehsil of Rawalpindi, the citizens were facing administrative problems. Administrative complications can be solved by dividing the Saddar Tehsil into City, Cantt and Saddar.

The law minister directed further consideration on the proposal. The meeting approved agenda item to relax the aggregate limits of loan, subscription or guarantees provided under Section 21 of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Act 1973. Nominations of Board of Directors for Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company were discussed; however, approval was postponed until next meeting.